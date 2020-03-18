Google app allows users to flag misleading articles on ‘Discover’ feed

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Google in its latest update to its app now allows users to report misleading articles on the ‘Discover’ feed.
The ‘Discover’ Feed option provides curated articles to users based on their interests and ad viewing habits for Google Pixel and Google app users. Users can now report misleading content as "misleading or sensational," "violent or repulsive," "hateful or abusive" and "other," Engadget reported.
The ‘other’ option, however, does not let users specify the reason for flagging an article. Users can report these articles by clicking on the three-dots icon located toward the bottom right corner of an article card and selecting "Report content." Currently, the feature is available for users with Google app version 10.99 or later.
The feature comes amid the news of various tech majors doing their part to fight misinformation, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic situation. Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have recently updated their user guidelines and have introduced new policies to curb misinformation and harmful content on their platforms.
Tech giants Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Reddit on Tuesday released a public statement on how they are trying to combat fraud and misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We are helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combatting fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe,” the companies said in a joint public statement.
