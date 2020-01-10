Google Assistant will read web articles for you in 42 languages 

Google Assistant will soon be able to read content off webpages, a new feature it unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas this Tuesday.

The feature enables the AI to read and translate content in 42 languages, including Hindi.

The feature is especially useful for the visually impaired.

In order to access content through the voice assistant, you simply need to give a command to Google’s AI saying: “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page.”

According to a report in CNBC, the new and improved voice assistant will also be made to sound more human-like, unlike its robotic predecessor.

Google is also working on its auto-scroll and text highlighting capabilities through voice AI to make reading using only voice commands much easier.

According to an article by The Verge, this feature, though simply a preview, is currently available in a more “real-world” context, for translating simple content, and can be used in places such as hotels desks or airports. The feature has been aptly named Google’s interpreter mode.’

The interpreter mode will be rolled out to more of Google’s partners such as JFK Airport Terminal 4, some airport lounges, banks, and hotels, according to The Verge report. As for the reading assistant for daily use, the feature will be rolled out across different Android devices this year.