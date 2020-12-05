Google beings Chrome OS 87 rollout

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Tech giant Google has begun a stable rollout of Chrome OS 87 for users.
Apart from various bug fixes, the update also includes a range of new features including the recently announced tab search feature.
With the tab search feature, users can search for their open tabs across open browser windows instead of opening another tab. The feature will first roll out to Chromebooks. It will then be rolled out to other desktop browsers.
Apart from this, users can also view the battery levels of their Bluetooth connected devices in Settings and Quick Settings.
“Once any Bluetooth headphones are connected to your Chromebook, you’ll be able to see how much battery is remaining by simply opening the Quick Settings or Settings menu,” explains the support page.
The new OS update also provides new wallpaper options. Google has added 36 new wallpapers from four different artists, it said.
Other modifications that come with the update include updated language settings, the ability to switch accessibility devices and the ability to rename a file and select a storage folder while saving it in Google Drive, as per 9to5Google.
