Google has acquired Alter, an AI avatar start-up for creators and brands to express their virtual identities. The acquisition to improve its content game and compete with TikTok was made two months ago for about $100 million, according to a TechCrunch report.

Related Stories How to stream YouTube videos in Google Meet Five simple steps to stream a YouTube video READ NOW

LinkedIn profiles of Alter’s top executives revealed their association with Google. Former Alter COO Jonathan Slimak announced in September on LinkedIn that he was starting a new position at Google without directly acknowledging the acquisition. A Google spokesperson confirmed the acquisition but declined to comment on the deal’s financial terms.

Alter started as Facemoji to offer game and App developers add avatar systems to their apps. According to reports, Google has recently launched custom emojis in its Chat. Alter is Alphabet’s eighth major acquisition this year, Android Police reported.

Related Stories WhatsApp Avatar: Know how to check feature availability WhatsApp is working on other features, including media auto-download settings READ NOW