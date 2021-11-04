Google Drive tests ‘search chips’ feature to refine results

Google is testing the search chips feature in Google Drive with a new beta to help users refine their search.

"We’re launching a new beta for Google Drive that will help users refine their search and locate files faster using search chips," the tech giant said in a blog post.

This is similar to the functionality available in Gmail. Google introduced search chips in Gmail in February last year.

The new beta for Google Drive will be available for all Google Workspace editions. Eligible customers can fill up a form to express interest in the beta.

"When searching in Drive, users often use a few key words to try and locate the file they’re looking for, such as “marketing plan” or “sales report,” which may return results that are too broad," Google explained.

With the new feature, users can use search chips to surface more relevant results based on after a query is entered.

They can refine their search using search chips like File type, such as a Google Doc, PDF, or image, People, Location, such as a shared drive or specific folder, When the document was last modified, File titles only, Shared drive labels and Tasks.

"We hope search chips in Drive make it easier to find relevant files faster, eliminating the need to perform multiple searches or sort through irrelevant results," it said.

Admins can fill up a form to express interest in the beta. Google will begin accepting domains into the program in the coming weeks.

If accepted into the beta, search chips will be available by default to users in the Google group(s) provided at sign-up. They can enter a search query and select one or multiple chips to further drill down results.

This will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.