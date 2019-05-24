Google Duo gets group video calls, data saver mode

Google on Friday introduced two new features in its video calling app Duo — group video calling and a data saving mode.

With group video calling, Duo users can start a group call with up to eight people and the company said that India is one of the first countries to receive this feature.

In the data saving mode the users can save up to 50 per cent data and still experience “high quality” video calling.

Shweta Vaidya, Product Manager, Google Duo said: “India is already the largest market for Duo globally, and we’re committed to building for India, helping people have a seamless and delightful experience connecting with their loved ones face to face.”

Google also said that almost 60 per cent of Duo calls in India include someone outside the top eight cities of the country.