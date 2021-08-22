Google enables dark mode for Google Chat on the web

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Google is enabling dark mode for Google Chat on the web and the Google Chat Progressive Web App (PWA).
"Dark mode creates a better viewing experience in low-light conditions by reducing brightness and potentially reducing eye strain," the tech giant explained in a blog post.
The Android and iOS apps for Google Chat, as well as the version of the messaging platform built into Gmail already support the dark mode theme.
Users can enable it by selecting "Dark Mode" in Theme Settings within the Settings menu.
The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
Separately, Google also announced a new feature that lets admins limit external messaging to trusted domains in Google Chat.
"Trusted domains for Chat allows you to limit external chat to only users in domains that you trust," it explained in a blog post.
Previously, organisations could only choose to allow external Chat or not. Now, they can also choose to limit external chat to people in trusted domains for their entire organisation, or set different policies for different OUs.
"This can help the right users communicate with the stakeholders they need to work with, while helping to prevent inappropriate or undesired external chats," it said.
This feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
