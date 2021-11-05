Google expands Client-side encryption beta to include desktop data for Meet and Drive

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Google is expanding the beta for Google Workspace Client-side encryption to include desktop data for Google Meet and Google Drive.
The tech giant had announced the beta specifically for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides earlier this year, with support for all file types in Drive including Office files, PDFs, and more.
It is now expanding CSE to include desktop data for Meet and Drive.
Client side encryption gives customers "direct control of encryption keys and the identity service they choose to access those keys. With Client-side encryption, customer data is indecipherable to Google, while users can continue to take advantage of Google’s native web-based collaboration, access content on mobile devices, and share encrypted files externally," Google explained in a blog post.
"This can help you strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," it said.
The beta is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Google Workspace Education Plus customers. It is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
Eligible customers can now apply for the beta.
Organisations must note that customers who are already participating in the beta will have to reapply for access to the Google Meet and functionality. However, they will be able to reuse their key service configuration.
Organisations can either choose a partner for their keys or build a key themselves.
Partners such as Flowcrypt, Fortanix, Futurex, Stormshield, Thales, and Virtru have built tools in accordance with Google’s specifications and provide both key management and access control capabilities, the tech giant said.
"Your partner of choice holds the key to decode encrypted Google Workspace files, and Google cannot access or decipher these files without this key," Google explained.
"If you prefer to build or integrate your own in-house key services, we have published the key access service API specifications that can be used with Client-side encryption," it added.
Customers have the option to directly manage their encryption keys in-house with the beta version of Key Access Service Public APIs.
Additionally, key access service APIs are now publicly available for anyone to use, Google announced.
