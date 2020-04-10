Google extends free access to advanced video-conferencing features till September 30

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Google on Thursday said that it will offer G Suite’s video conferencing solution Google Meet for free until September 30.
Last month Google had extended its advanced Google Meet video-conferencing features available at no cost to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers till July 1.
Owing to global lockdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the search giant has now extended ts free video-conferencing services till September 30, 2020, “to ensure businesses, organizations, institutions, and educators continue to be supported during this time,” it said.
G Suite and G Suite for Education customers can now host meetings via Meet with up to 250 participants, live-stream sessions to up to 100,000 people within one domain, and save meeting recordings to Google Drive for free. Google generally only offers these features to its “enterprise” G Suite users within a plan that costs $25 per user per month.
Google Meet is the recently rebranded version of Google’s Hangouts Meet. Google also said that earlier this week, it had surpassed a new milestone, with more than 2 million new users connecting on Google Meet every day who are spending over 2 billion minutes together.
Video-conferencing apps are witnessing a massive surge in usage overall as more people are mandated to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, video-conferencing platform Zoom in March had garnered over 200 million users, up from its 10 million users in December 2019.
Microsoft’s Teams, Microsoft’s video-conferencing tool saw a 1,000 per cent increase in usage in, the company said Thursday.
It had also said that a new record of 2.7 billion “meeting minutes” in a single day had been reached on the platform.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...