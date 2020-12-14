Google, Gmail, YouTube face widespread outage

Google services including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs are facing a widespread outage across multiple countries.

According to user reports on DownDetector, Multiple services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, Google Classroom and Google Play seem to be affected.

For instance, at the time of writing this report, Google Docs seemed to be facing an issue with users seeing the message, "Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help centre. We're sorry for the inconvenience.- The Google Docs Team."

Reports are majorly from Europe, the United States and India.

Google is yet to acknowledge the issues. The Google Workspace status dashboard currently displays that all services are working. However, thousands of users have taken to DownDetector and to social media platforms to report issues with the services.

The hashtag #googledown and #YouTubedown have been trending on Twitter.