Info-tech

Google, Gmail, YouTube face widespread outage

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

#GoogleDown, #YouTubeDown are trending on Twitter

Google services including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs are facing a widespread outage across multiple countries.

According to user reports on DownDetector, Multiple services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, Google Classroom and Google Play seem to be affected.

For instance, at the time of writing this report, Google Docs seemed to be facing an issue with users seeing the message, "Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help centre. We're sorry for the inconvenience.- The Google Docs Team."

Reports are majorly from Europe, the United States and India.

Google is yet to acknowledge the issues. The Google Workspace status dashboard currently displays that all services are working. However, thousands of users have taken to DownDetector and to social media platforms to report issues with the services.

The hashtag #googledown and #YouTubedown have been trending on Twitter.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
Gmail
YouTube
Google
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.