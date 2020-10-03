Google integrates Tasks in the Google Calendar app on Android and iOS

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Google has integrated its Tasks feature into the Google Calendar app on iOS and Android, allowing users to create and view tasks directly in the app.
The feature was previously available for Google Calendar on the web. The tech giant had integrated the Google Tasks app into Google Calendar on the web.
For the mobile app, users were required to have a dedicated Tasks app for creating tasks. With the new update, users can now add new tasks to their calendar and view existing ones directly on the Google Calendar app on Android and iOS.
Users can add a task to their Google calendar by selecting the Create button in the bottom right corner. From there they can select “Task” from the pop-up menu and add new tasks.
“Tasks added to your calendar will automatically sync across desktop and mobile, Google said.
Google has started to roll out the feature. It will be available to all G Suite customers and all users with personal Google Accounts.
