Google invites applications for start-up accelerator

Google India on Friday said it has started inviting applications from start-ups for the third batch of its Launchpad Accelerator India programme. Applications are open till August 18.

Start-ups working in artificial intelligence and/or machine learning or seeking to address areas or issues specific to India can apply for this programme. The other requirement is that such start-ups should be based in India and should preferably have raised at least seed funding, it said.

The programme will start with a week-long bootcamp in Bengaluru in October. Each class will receive mentorship and support from Google in AI/ML, cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy and marketing. Start-ups will also receive Google Cloud Credits from $20K (over ₹14 lakh), going up to $100K (over ₹70 lakh) each, a statement from Google said.

“With over two decades of experience in building some of the world’s most-used technology products, Google is uniquely positioned to facilitate the Indian start-up ecosystem in building scalable and globally relevant solutions, and Launchpad Accelerator India is one of the key ways in which we drive this,” Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator India, said.