Google’s Chromium developers are working on an experimental web browser for Apple’s iOS using Blink engine. The current version of Chrome for iOS uses Apple’s WebKit.

A report by 9to5Google revealed that the tech giant has begun an effort to port Chrome or Chromium’s full Blink engine to iOS. According to a Google spokesperson, this experimental application will be used to measure graphics and input latencies by providing traces for analysis.

“This is an experimental prototype that we are developing as part of an open-source project with the goal to understand certain aspects of performance on iOS. It will not be available to users, and we will continue to abide by Apple’s policies,” a Google spokesperson, quoted in the 9to5Google report, said.

The Chromium team has plans to provide instructions for interested developers to build the Blink engine and content shell for themselves to test on their iPhones and iPads, 9to5Google reported.

