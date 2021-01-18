Google Maps rolls out detailed maps for four major cities: Report

Google is rolling out detailed street maps for four major cities across the globe.

The tech giant had announced the new visual improvements in August 2020. The update is now being rolled out to more users, according to Android Police.

However, the update is currently available only for London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.

With this, Google Maps will provide highly detailed street information for these cities, including “the accurate shape and width of a road to scale.”

“You can also see exactly where sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands are located–crucial information if you have accessibility needs, like wheelchair or stroller requirements,” Google said in a blog post.

The new feature is available through a server-side update.

Google Maps had also leveraged its new “colour-mapping algorithmic technique” to enhance the natural features of a place on the map.

“Exploring a place gives you a look at its natural features — so you can easily distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. You can know at a glance how lush and green a place is with vegetation, and even see if there are snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops,” Google said in the blog post.