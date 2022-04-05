Google Maps rolls out toll prices feature for trip planning

Google Maps on Tuesday announced a bunch of new features including providing toll prices on the route to your destinations to help plan your trips better and also, suggesting toll roads and regular roads. Google will get up-to-date toll pricing information from local tolling authorities.

The total toll prices to the destination will be calculated based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it.

Route options to ‘avoid tolls’

Google Maps will also provide alternate routes which are toll free. A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and ‘avoid tolls’, if they wish to avoid toll routes completely.

Toll prices will be rolling out on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the US., Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.

In addition, Google has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The new updates include a pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app.

The new pinned trip widget will help people access trips they have pinned in their Go Tab right from the iOS home screen — making it even easier to get directions. Users can check out the arrival time, the next departure for the chosen public transport trip, and even a suggested route for those looking to drive. Users can also add the ‘Take me home’ to their Watch, and tap it to start navigating home on Google Maps.