Google Maps takes Local Guides feature global

Google Maps has now started to roll out its ‘Local Guide’ feature to users globally.

The search giant’s navigation app will now let users follow other users’ recommendations through their ‘user profile.’

“If a Google Maps user has shared photos, reviews or lists publicly, you can now follow them and get their recommendations, advice and updates delivered to your Updates tab in Google Maps,” Google explained in an official blog post.

Eligible users can set up their profile on Maps. They can then manage and personalize their Google Maps profile directly from the app.

The profile is similar to Facebook’s Instagram, where people can have the option to display their reviews and photos of places on their profile. The profile pages will have a ‘Follow’ button. Users can also choose to keep their profiles restricted as well.

“Everyone has the option to show (or not show) their reviews, photos and posts on their public Maps profile. To become followable in Google Maps, an eligible user can go to their profile and follow a simple process. And users who are followable on Google Maps can make their profile restricted. With a restricted profile, you approve new followers before they can see contributions on your profile,” Google said.

It has also added new topic filters on Google Maps profiles. This helps users see specific topics and places people that are talked about the most by other users.