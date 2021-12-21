Google marks the beginning of winter season with animated doodle

To mark the beginning of the winter season in India and most parts of the world, Google has created an animated doodle which features a hedgehog covered in snow. The doddle is live for many parts of the world.

In the Northern Hemisphere, December 21 is celebrated as the Winter Solstice which will start today and end on March 20. Winter Solstice occurs when any of the Earth’s poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. During the Winter Solstice, the daylight appears for a short period of time (i.e) shorter days and longer nights.

Northern part of India is experiencing a cold wave where the national capital Delhi has recently got a yellow alert for cold wave.