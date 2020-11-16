Google may delete content of inactive accounts starting June 2021

Google will introduce a new policy for inactive accounts which enables it to delete content after a set period of time.

The new policy is part of its updated storage policies which will be implemented from June 2021.

“We’re introducing new policies for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) and/or Photos to better align with common practices across the industry. After June 1,” Google said in a blog post.

As part of this policy, Google will delete the content on the platform(s) where a user has been inactive for two years (24 months).

Similarly, if a user is over its storage limit for two years, Google may delete its content across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

“We will notify you multiple times before we attempt to remove any content so you have ample opportunities to take action. The simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the Internet,” Google said.

Users can also manage specific content using Google’s Inactive Account Manager. They can notify other contacts as well is they stop using their Google Account for a certain period of time (between 3-18 months).

“Note that the new two-year inactive policy will apply regardless of your Inactive Account Manager settings,” Google said.

ALSO READ: Google adds new updates to Google Chat: Here’s all you need to know

Storage limits

The tech giant has made various changes to its storage policies which will come into effect from June 2021. It will no longer offer free unlimited storage for photos and videos backed up in high quality on Google Photos. It will also introduce storage limits for other services including Google Docs and Google Slides.

“Beginning June 1, any new photo or video uploaded in High quality in Google Photos will count toward your free 15 GB storage quota or any additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member,” Google said.

“Also starting June 1, any new Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms or Jamboard file will begin counting toward your free 15 GB of allotted storage or any additional storage provided through Google One. Existing files within these products will not count toward storage, unless they’re modified on or after June 1,” it said.

WATCH: Video | Google Photos will no longer offer free unlimited storage