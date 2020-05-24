Google may soon implement end-to-end encryption for RCS on Google Messages: Report

Google messages may soon implement end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging according to reports.

An analysis of the latest ‘dog food’ build of Google Messages version 6.2 published by 9to5Google via APKMirror shows that the tech giant may be working on end-to-end encryption for its RCS messaging service.

What is RCS?

Rich communication services, or RCS, is the successor to SMS messaging and is believed to be an open competitor of Apple’s iMessage. Where RCS lags behind is security in terms of end-to-end encryption which is provided by iMessage.

The latest update to Google Messages suggests that it may indeed implement end-to-end encryption for RCS.

The tech giant had first unveiled its RCS chat service as Android’s primary texting platform in 2018 rolling it out to users in the US.

Major US cellular carriers last year had announced that they would offer RCS in 2020, the Verge reported.

What the build is likely to contain

The internal build analyzed by the report has several lines of code that suggest new features coming to the app including encryption.

According to the report, the user may have the authority to decide whether to grant permission to other Android apps that have access to messages to see messages that have been encrypted using the service.

Furthermore, initially, both the sender and the receiver may require to use the Google message app for using RCS in an encrypted manner which could change with future updates, it said.

It is not yet definite if and when the encryption feature will be rolled out through Google had previously said that it was working on the same.