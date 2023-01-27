Google has included the ability to share content in Meet chat which will appear in the presentation controller in the bottom-right corner. According to a 9to5Google report, it will also appear as a suggestion in the Meet Chat.

In addition, when users paste a Drive link in Meet, a file access dialog box will appear to ensure that all guests have access to it. Users may chosoe to attach the file to the calender event.

The tech giant aims to cut down the need to switch browsers to access shared content while on a Google Meet call. The abilities will roll out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts over the coming weeks, 9to5Google reported.

This comes after the tech giant rolled out emoji reactions for Meet, allowing participants to react to colleagues while on calls and a 360-degree background on the Meet mobile app that moves as users rotate the camera.

