Google Meet users can now preview audio, video before joining a call

Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its video conferencing platform Google Meet that will allow users to preview their audio and video before joining a call.

“We’re making it possible to preview how you’ll appear to others before entering a Google Meet video call,” Google said in a blog post.

“You can use this new function to confirm that peripheral devices are properly configured and corrected, to check that your network connectivity is good, and to understand the impact of noise cancellation on your audio (if it’s available to your account),” it said.

Easy configuration

Users can preview their audio and video in a “green room” before joining a call on Meet by clicking on the “Check your audio and video” button which will be available on the screen.

Users will be able to see warnings and tips for troubleshooting common issues like granting browser permission to use the microphone or camera.

The feature enables users to manage their audio and video settings before the call and avoid issues displayed as “An unintentionally muted microphone, a secondary display monitor with a missing headphone or speaker connection and other audio issues, such as poor sound quality, audio that’s too loud, or your microphone amplifying background noises.”

“In addition, you can make adjustments to lighting and positioning, helping you avoid dark or grainy video quality,” Google said.

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and nonprofits customers.