Google News opens relief fund for news organisations

Google News Initiative has launched a ‘Journalism Emergency Relief Fund’ to deliver urgent aid to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers globally.

A statement from Google on Wednesday said the funding is open to news organisations producing original news for local communities during the crisis time, and will range from the low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region.

Starting Wednesday, publishers everywhere can apply for funds via a simple application form. “We’ve made this as streamlined as possible to ensure we get help to eligible publishers all over the world. Applications will close on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. At the end of the process, we’ll announce who has received funding and how publishers are spending the money,” the statement said.

“Additionally, we recognise that covering the coronavirus pandemic can take its toll on reporters on the frontlines. That’s why Google.org is giving $1 million collectively to the International Center for Journalists, which plans to provide immediate resources to support reporters globally, and the Columbia Journalism School’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, which is helping journalists exposed to traumatic events experienced during the crisis,” the statement said.