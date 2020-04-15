Google News opens relief fund for news organisations

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Google News Initiative has launched a ‘Journalism Emergency Relief Fund’ to deliver urgent aid to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers globally.
A statement from Google on Wednesday said the funding is open to news organisations producing original news for local communities during the crisis time, and will range from the low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region.
Starting Wednesday, publishers everywhere can apply for funds via a simple application form. “We’ve made this as streamlined as possible to ensure we get help to eligible publishers all over the world. Applications will close on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. At the end of the process, we’ll announce who has received funding and how publishers are spending the money,” the statement said.
“Additionally, we recognise that covering the coronavirus pandemic can take its toll on reporters on the frontlines. That’s why Google.org is giving $1 million collectively to the International Center for Journalists, which plans to provide immediate resources to support reporters globally, and the Columbia Journalism School’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, which is helping journalists exposed to traumatic events experienced during the crisis,” the statement said.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...