Google offers incognito mode for Maps in privacy push

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

The incognito mode on Google Maps will stop saving maps activity to users' accounts, including the places they search for.

Alphabet Inc's Google is rolling out new privacy features to its Maps, YouTube and Voice Assistant services, with options including incognito mode and automatic data deletion, the company said on Wednesday.

Google has raced to launch a slew of privacy-related features as the search giant, and social media companies face heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data. The incognito mode on Google Maps will stop saving maps activity to users' accounts, including the places they search for, though it would take away their personalized recommendations.

Password Checkup

Google also launched Password Checkup, a new feature that tells users whether their accounts have been compromised or if any of their passwords are weak.

The company said it would also expand its auto-delete option to YouTube, letting users set a time period after which their viewing history data will be automatically erased.

In the coming weeks, Google will also roll out an option to delete voice assistant activity by verbal command: “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you.”

 

