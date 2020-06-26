Google Photos gets a major redesign including a map view

Google on Thursday launched a redesigned version of Google Photos app to help people better organize their pictures and videos.

The search giant said that it had improved the app to address specific issues for users after having seen a significant increase in usage. Google photos now have over one billion users of the app each month, Google said.

The newly redesigned app with an all-new pinwheel logo replaces the existing tabs of the phones with three main tabs- photos, search and library.

Google has also introduced what it calls the “most requested feature”- a map view.

The Photos tab will contain a user’s photos and videos where users will now see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. It also adds a Memories carousel at the top.

Google has added more types of Memories to the carousel. Apart from this, features such as automatic creations such as movies, videos and animations have also been moved to Memories from the “For you” tab.

The search tab will provide quick access to people, places, and things. It also includes a new map view.

“As part of the new search tab, you’ll see an interactive map view of your photos and videos, which has been one of our most-requested features since we launched Google Photos. You can pinch and zoom around the globe to explore photos of your travels, see where you’ve taken the most photos around your hometown, or find that one photo from somewhere on your road trip across the country,” Google said in its official blog post.

The photos were previously organized b location based on a user’s location history. These will now be visible on the map view.

“ You have the control to make edits or turn off Location History and camera location permission,” Google added.

The third tab is the Library tab that Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive, etc. Users in the United States, European Union and Canada will also be able to see Google’s Print Store, where they can purchase printed products featuring their photos.

The updated Google Photos app will be rolled out on Android and iOS over the next week.