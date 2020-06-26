Google Photos gets a major redesign including a map view

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
Google on Thursday launched a redesigned version of Google Photos app to help people better organize their pictures and videos.
The search giant said that it had improved the app to address specific issues for users after having seen a significant increase in usage. Google photos now have over one billion users of the app each month, Google said.
The newly redesigned app with an all-new pinwheel logo replaces the existing tabs of the phones with three main tabs- photos, search and library.
Google has also introduced what it calls the “most requested feature”- a map view.
The Photos tab will contain a user’s photos and videos where users will now see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. It also adds a Memories carousel at the top.
Google has added more types of Memories to the carousel. Apart from this, features such as automatic creations such as movies, videos and animations have also been moved to Memories from the “For you” tab.
The search tab will provide quick access to people, places, and things. It also includes a new map view.
“As part of the new search tab, you’ll see an interactive map view of your photos and videos, which has been one of our most-requested features since we launched Google Photos. You can pinch and zoom around the globe to explore photos of your travels, see where you’ve taken the most photos around your hometown, or find that one photo from somewhere on your road trip across the country,” Google said in its official blog post.
The photos were previously organized b location based on a user’s location history. These will now be visible on the map view.
“ You have the control to make edits or turn off Location History and camera location permission,” Google added.
The third tab is the Library tab that Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive, etc. Users in the United States, European Union and Canada will also be able to see Google’s Print Store, where they can purchase printed products featuring their photos.
The updated Google Photos app will be rolled out on Android and iOS over the next week.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...