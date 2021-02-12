Google Photos introduces updated video editor, enhanced photo editing features

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Google is introducing a range of new features for its Google Photos app.
It is adding an updated video editor to the platform. It is also bringing certain enhanced photo editing features previously limited to Pixel users to Google Photos users with a Google One membership.
“We’re introducing an updated video editor that has granular adjustments like our photo editor, so you can apply your own signature look to your videos. We’re also bringing more photo editing features previously only available on Pixel to Google One members,” Google said in a blog post.
The updated video editor now has over 30 controls to help users edit their videos.
“ With the video editor, in addition to trimming, stabilizing and rotating your videos, you’ll now be able to crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits (including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth) and more,” Google said.
The new video editing features are currently available in Google Photos on iOS and will be rolling out to most Android users in the coming weeks, it said.
It is also bringing some paywalled photo editing features previously available on Pixel devices to users with a Google One membership.
“This includes a Portrait Blur and Portrait Light features. Portrait Blur will help users blur the background post-snap while Portrait Light can help improve the lighting on faces in portraits.
“Both features work for photos just taken or images from the past — even if the original image wasn’t taken in portrait mode,” it said.
“Blur and Color Pop still work for photos with depth information (like photos captured in portrait mode) and anyone with Google Photos can use them at no cost. With today's update, Google One members can apply these effects to even more photos of people, including those without depth information, like old film scans or professional shots,” the tech giant further explained.
Google One members will also be able to access other new machine learning-powered effects. This includes a Dynamic Sky suggestion feature.
“With the Dynamic suggestion, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it's needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo. And with sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the colour and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breathtaking sunrises and sunsets,” it explained.
The tech giant will roll out Portrait Blur and Portrait Light, along with Dynamic and sky suggestions features to Google One members over the next few days through the latest Google Photos app on Android devices.
