Officials from Google will soon visit Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold discussion on manufacturing of Google Pixle near Chennai, says a release from the State government.

A Bloomberg report said that The Alphabet Inc. unit plans to assemble Pixel phones in the State, setting up new production lines with Taiwanese contract manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group.

Also read: Google cuts mystery check to US in bid to sidestep jury trial

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa went to the US and, along with Foxconn officials, met senior executives at Google about starting a factory in Tamil Nadu. As a result of these negotiations, Google has come forward to start a cell phone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu along with Foxconn, the State government release said.

Chief Minister Stalin has set an ambitious goal of raising Tamil Nadu’s economy to $1 trillion by 2030. To achieve this, investor meets were held in Singapore, Japan, Arab countries, and France, which attracted investments worth Rs 9.61 lakh crore. As a result, 30 lakh youths will get employment in the State, the release said.

Google said last year it would begin production of its Pixel 8 smartphones in India without disclosing a location. Apple has shifted some iPhone production to India, and Samsung Electronics Co. has also set up assembly in the country, according to the Bloomberg report.

Tamil Nadu is already a leader in manufacturing phones for various global brands, including Apple and Samsung. The making of Pixel will boost the State’s manufacturing capability further.