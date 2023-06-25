Google has announced a new perspective filter that will bring a human angle to search results.

The generic search results that users see on the platform are based on a variety of factors, including dates, authors, ratings, and proximity. They were decided by the company’s algorithm based on a host of factors. The new perspective feature brings in opinions and recommendations from living and human beings.

Last month at #GoogleIO we shared updates we're making to Search to help you find and explore diverse perspectives from experts and everyday people. Today you'll be able to try it out. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/gxByfy128P — Google (@Google) June 23, 2023

According to the tech giant, users can tap the perspectives filter in the search to see long and short-form videos, images and written posts. Meanwhile, users can access similar content through a dedicated Perspectives section on the results page.

The tech giant also said that it has worked to improve rank review content on Google Search. “For example, web pages that review businesses or destinations to place greater emphasis on the quality and originality of the information,” Google wrote in a blog post.