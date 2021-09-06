Info-tech

Google selects 2 Indian women entrepreneurs for its academic programme

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 06, 2021

The two will attend workshops, and network with a community of Google advisers

Google on Monday has reintroduced a major focus on health-tech after 2020, and two Indian start-up founders have been selected for Women Founders Academy - Monika Mehta of Zealth-AI and Laina Emmanuel of BrainSightAI.

They both are tackling different difficulties in healthcare. While Monika is working on a digital hospital-at-home solution that will allow for more prompt treatments and better outcomes, Laina is developing a neuroinformatics platform to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of neuro-oncological and neuropsychiatric illnesses, Google India said in a statement.

The Women Founders Academy, a 12-week programme provides founders with training to improve their leadership abilities, establish great teams, and handle their specific growth requirements, it said.

They'll attend workshops, network with a community of Google advisers, venture capitalists, and business executives, and be mentored by subject matter experts. The Women Founders this year hail from five Asian countries: India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, it added.

Published on September 06, 2021

