Google selects Koco Games for 2021 accelerator programme

Google has selected Koco Games for its distinguished ‘Indie Games Accelerator 2021’, thus qualifying the company supported by Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) to compete at the annual global programme.

Koco Games, which is a three-year-old Kochi-based independent game developer and publisher, is one of the two Indian start-ups selected for the accelerator programme slated to be conducted across four months from October.

The participating team gets exclusive access to the Google team, its mentors and google products. The programme begins with a demo day where the companies get the opportunity to muster funds by presenting themselves in front of investors.

Founded in 2018 by Mohammed Aboobacker, Ajmal Jamal and Kapil P, the core team of Koco Games has over eight years of experience in the gaming industry. Aboobacker is San Francisco-based YCombinator alumnus, having participated in the YCombinator 2017 batch that is often considered as one of the world’s best business incubator programme. His first company was acqui-hired by Freshworks in 2015.

Expressing excitement over being selected from thousands of applications for the programme, Aboobacker said his mobile gaming company’s business is heavily dependent on Google and its ecosystem. “Direct access to Google and its employees will ramp up our growth and unlock the next phase for the company,” he said, revealing that Koco Games with more than 10 million players has released five games.

Its ‘War Troops 1917’ is among the top-rated games from India with over 1,40,000 reviews.

Koco Games is fully bootstrapped with annual revenue closing to a million dollars and has an office in Kinfra HiTech Park at Kalamassery.

“With the support and mentorship coming directly from Google, the teams will get direct access to Google resources, top industry experts and learn how to build and grow a successful games company,” Koco Games officials said.