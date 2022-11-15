Google announced testing showing applications directly on Play Store search instead of search history.

As per reports, Google states that the new change is an “organic discovery feature” and apps having major updates, ongoing events, or offers that users may be interested in will appear on the search. The company also said that the advertisements pulled up are not paid.

Google Play Store tests surfacing apps

Only when a user types a letter or word will the search history pull up on Play Store. Google also said that the results of past searches will then show up, followed by auto suggestions.

Reports also indicated that it is unclear if the applications are paid to show-up or purely based on suggestions.

Google said earlier that it will upgrade the Play Store’s app listing capabilities for the coming year. Google is also reportedly building the Play Store for large screens.