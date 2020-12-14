Google tests dark mode for search on desktop: Report

Google is reportedly testing the dark mode theme for search results on desktop browsers.

A few users took to Reddit to report that the theme had been turned on for their search results on desktop. The tech giant seems to be A/B testing a dark mode for Search on the big screen, 9to5Google reported.

According to the screenshots shared by users and by 9to5Google, when the dark mode is switched on, Search results appear with a dark grey background, replacing the standard white background. The background matches first-party mobile apps.

Google’s multi-coloured logo also appears in white instead, though the microphone icon remained unchanged. The colourful icons for different filters such as All, Images, News, Videos, etc, appear in blue.

The black text on the search results turns to grey. The page names and links appear in a different shade of blue.

Google is yet to officially provide any further details on the test.

Earlier this year, the tech major had rolled out the dark mode theme to its Smart Displays as part of a new experience.