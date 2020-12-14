Info-tech

Google tests dark mode for search on desktop: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Google is reportedly testing the dark mode theme for search results on desktop browsers.

A few users took to Reddit to report that the theme had been turned on for their search results on desktop. The tech giant seems to be A/B testing a dark mode for Search on the big screen, 9to5Google reported.

According to the screenshots shared by users and by 9to5Google, when the dark mode is switched on, Search results appear with a dark grey background, replacing the standard white background. The background matches first-party mobile apps.

Google’s multi-coloured logo also appears in white instead, though the microphone icon remained unchanged. The colourful icons for different filters such as All, Images, News, Videos, etc, appear in blue.

The black text on the search results turns to grey. The page names and links appear in a different shade of blue.

Google is yet to officially provide any further details on the test.

Earlier this year, the tech major had rolled out the dark mode theme to its Smart Displays as part of a new experience.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.