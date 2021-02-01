Google tests hashtag feature on Discover Feed: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Google is testing a new hashtag feature for its Discover feed to make it easier for users to search for relevant content, according to reports.
The tech giant is adding hashtags at the bottom of the story cards on the Discover Feed. The feature is available for some users on the Google app on Android, according to 9to5Google.
Discover feed is a newsfeed that lets users discover articles on a range of topics available on the web. On mobile, the feature can be accessed from the menu located at the bottom of the Google app on Android
A story on iPhone for instance may include hashtags such as #iPhone, #iOS, and #Apple, as per PCMag. When a user clicks on the hashtag, the feed shows related content from different sources on the topic.
These hashtags are likely to be assigned by Google with the website having no control over it, according to the report.
The feature is not available on the iOS version yet. It has not been specified yet if and when the feature will be available to end-users.
The tech giant had added a hashtag feature widely available for users on its video platform YouTube in 2018. Over the years, Google has improved the feature for more categories and videos on the platform.
