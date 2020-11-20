Google to bring end-to-end encryption in Google Messages

Google will soon be rolling out end-to-end encryption, starting with one-on-one RCS conversations in Google Messages on Android.

The tech giant on Thursday announced that it had completed the global rollout of Rich Communication Services (RCS) for its Messages app and that it will soon begin testing end-to-end encryption within the app.

Google had begun testing RCS in select countries last year to provide chat features in Messages based on the open RCS standard.

Chat features

“Chat features upgrade SMS text messaging so you can send and receive better quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or data, know when your message is read, share reactions, and enjoy more dynamic and engaging group chats,” Google said in a blog post.

Users will be provided RCS on their Messages app by either their carrier or directly by Google. They can check if RCS is enabled for them through by checking for chat features in Settings on the Messages app.

It will also be rolling out end-to-end encryption to beta testers beginning this month.

Eligible conversations will automatically upgrade to be end-to-end encrypted. The encryption feature will work only when both, the sender and the receiver of the message have Messages installed and chat features on.