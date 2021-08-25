Google to expand its trust and safety teams

Tech giant Google, on Wednesday, said it will expand its trust and safety teams which include product policy analysts, security specialists, and user trust experts that support more than 10 vernacular Indian languages.

It also joined hands with Indian comic book publisher, Amar Chitra Katha, and introduced an interactive toolkit ‘Interland’ for children, families, and educators to help them learn about staying safe online.

“There is a great need to strengthen the security and security, reliability and privacy, and overall the resilience of the Internet and its applications. In addition to helping users develop better digital skills, we also need to develop tools to help them seek security so that companies, individuals, researchers, and governments can always use the Internet while protecting themselves from threats,” Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google, said.

Trust & Safety operations

This will also further strengthen Google’s global Trust & Safety operations of over 20,000 people spread across the world who are dedicated to identifying, fighting, and preventing online harms, the company said.

The launch of the newly expanded Safety Centre in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, and in Bengali, Tamil, and Gujarati by year-end, will serve as a single destination dedicated to educating and empowering Google’s users on the importance of digital safety covering important topics like data security, privacy controls, and online protections, it said.