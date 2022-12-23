Google just teased the arrival of the Find My Device app. which is similar to Apple’s Find My, in the latest update of the Play System 2022.

In 2021, there were reports that suggested Google working on a new application that is similar to Apple’s Find My network but there was no further development on the same since then. The expected Find My Device app on the Android platform will make it easy to find any lost or stolen Android device, even without network connection.

In the recently updated December 2022 Play System, Google said that a new “privacy-centric framework” has been integrated into the Find My Device, which provides for encrypted last-known-location alerts. The statement might be a hint that Find My Device will soon be rolling out for Android device.

The XDA Developers, a mobile software development community, tweeted about Google Find My Device support.

Google's latest Play System update improves Find My Device support and much more https://t.co/gNiSYgKvjU — XDA (@xdadevelopers) December 15, 2022

