Google to invest ₹75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years: CEO Pichai

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced an investment of ₹75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through ‘Google for India Digitisation Fund’.

Addressing Google for India event, Pichai asserted that the latest move is a reflection of the company’s confidence in future of India and its digital economy.

“Today, I am excited to announce Google for India digitisation fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crore or $10 billion in India for next 5-7 years,” Pichai said.

Investments will focus on four key areas of India’s digitisation, he said. This includes, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, building new products and services relevant to India’s unique needs, empowering businesses as they continue to embark in digital transformation, and leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence for social good in areas like healthcare, education and agriculture.

