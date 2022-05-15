Google to revamp Android Auto with new interface - know the details

Google will be introducing a host of new updates for cars with Android Auto including a revamped interface.

“We’re introducing several updates for cars compatible with Android Auto and cars with Google built-in to help you stay connected and entertained, while enhancing your experience on the road,” Google said in a blog post.

Android Auto has expanded to support more than 150 million cars since launch, the tech major said.

Android Auto will roll out a brand new interface this summer meant to help users get directions faster, control their media more easily and with more functionalities at their fingertips.

“Over the years, we’ve found there are three main functionalities that drivers prioritise in their cars: navigation, media and communication,” it said.

It will have the split screen mode now standard across all screen types and sizes. With this, users can access their most-used features in one place.

Further, they will have their navigation and media always on. The new design will also be able to adapt to different screen sizes.

Further, it is also bringing contextual suggestions with Google Assistant.

In addition to using your voice, users can now quickly message and call favourite contacts with one tap, and reply to messages by selecting a suggested response on the screen

These updates will be coming to Android Auto in the coming months.

It will also be adding support for more video streaming apps.

“Cars with Google built-in often come with large displays, and we’re continuing to build new experiences for those displays while your car is parked,” it said.

It had previously announced that it was adding support for YouTube to cars with Google built-in. More video streaming apps will join the queue, including Tubi and Epix Now.

“As we work to add more capabilities to cars with Google built-in in the future, you’ll be able to not only browse the web directly from your car display, but also cast your own content from your phone to your car screen,” it said.