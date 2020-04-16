Google to roll out a kids section within Google PlayStore

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Google on Wednesday announced the addition of a new kids section on its Google Play Store, with a range of “Teacher Approved” apps. The feature is meant to make it easier for families to find appropriate apps for kids that have been approved by educators on Google Play.
The section will contain apps that have been approved by teachers based on factors such as age-appropriateness, and what it is trying to teach children, The Verge reported.
The apps will meet the necessary requirements under Google’s “Designed for Families” programme and will be vetted by over 200 teachers across the US, TechCrunch reported.
The apps also need to meet certain data protection and data privacy requirements set by the government in terms of data collection and ad targeting, along with the types of ads that are displayed to children.
The app was originally scheduled for launch later this year. However, as kids across the globe are mandated to learn from home amid global shutdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the search giant is advancing the roll out for its “Teacher Approved” apps section on its app store as per The Verge’s report.
The new Kids section will be rolled out in the US initially over the next few days. Google is expecting to launch the feature internationally in the coming months.
Google has also recently released a few tips for educators “teaching from home” to help educators in facilitating remote learning.
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...