Google updates Google Drive user blocking to include comments and mentions

Google has updated the blocking feature for Google Drive to include comments and mentions.

The tech giant earlier this year had enabled users to block another user in Google Drive. If blocked, the user will not be able to share any Drive items with the user, and items owned by the user will not be able to be shared with them or be shown when they are browsing Google Drive.

Additionally, even the items previously shared by them will not be available to the user they’ve blocked.

It is now enhancing this feature by also preventing notifications when there’s an @-mention between a user and a blocked user in comments or action items on Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

“This block will apply to both email and in-app notifications. This will make the feature more predictable and comprehensive,” Google said in a blog post.

The tech giant had announced the user blocking feature earlier in May and had begun rolling out the ability for users in July this year.

“Google Drive enables both individuals and organisations to store, share, and collaborate from anywhere. Drive’s sharing capabilities fuel productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate helpful sharing. That’s why we are creating a way to block other users,” it had said in a blog post.

Blocking another user from sharing content can help in situations where another user has a history of sending spam or abusive content, it had said.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.