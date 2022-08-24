Google Wallet debuts in six new countries

Google brings Google Wallet to six new countries — South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Iceland. With the addition of these six countries, Google Wallet which was formerly known as Google Pay is now available in a total of 45 countries.

Users in these countries can add credit and debit cards and can do transactions through Android phones or Wear OS watches. In Azerbaijan and Iceland, Google Wallet is available on Android first and will be available with Wear OS in the upcoming months.

As per reports, Google is planning to come up with more features that will replace the physical wallet and make transaction hassle-free.