Google warns of government-backed phishing attempts, donates $200,000 towards cybersecurity research

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
Over a dozen government-backed attacker groups have leveraged the global Covid-19 pandemic to launch phishing and malware attacks against targets according to a recent report by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG).
TAG is Google’s specialized team of security experts that works to “identify, report, and stop government-backed phishing and hacking” against Google and Google users.
“TAG has specifically identified over a dozen government-backed attacker groups using Covid-19 themes as a lure for phishing and malware attempts—trying to get their targets to click malicious links and download files,” Google said in the report.
The search giant highlighted a particular campaign where hackers had targeted the personal Google accounts of U.S. government employees. Attackers had tried to get these users to click on malicious links using phishing lures posing as American fast-food franchises and Covid-19 messaging.
According to the report, few of the emails offered free meals and coupons in response to Covid-19 while others contained online ordering and delivery options. As soon as the user clicked on these links, they were taken to phishing pages that were meant to collect their Google credentials.
“The vast majority of these messages were sent to spam without any user ever seeing them, and we were able to block the domains using Safe Browsing preemptively. We’re not aware of any user having their account compromised by this campaign, but as usual, we notify all targeted users with a “government-backed attacker” warning,” Google said.
Google has also detected multiple phishing and scamming attempts by hackers impersonating as health organizations.
The tech giant’s security team found new, Covid-19-specific targeting of international health organizations which is consistent with the threat actor group dubbed Charming Kitten.
Similar attacks have been reported from a South American actor, known externally as Packrat. These groups send emails to users with links that led to a domain spoofing the World Health Organization’s login page.
“These findings show that health organizations, public health agencies, and the individuals who work there are becoming new targets as a result of Covid-19. We're proactively adding extra security protections, such as higher thresholds for Google Account sign in and recovery, to more than 50,000 of such high-risk accounts,” the report said.
This is consistent with recent media reports. According to a recent report by SITE Intelligence Group, hackers have leaked a list of nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Gates Foundation and other groups engaged in combatting the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“Across Google products, we’re seeing bad actors use COVID-related themes to create urgency so that people respond to phishing attacks and scams. Our security systems have detected examples ranging from fake solicitations for charities and NGOs to messages that try to mimic employer communications to employees working from home to websites posing as official government pages and public health agencies,” Google said.
Furthermore, the search giant had also detected 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages per day related to Covid-19 for personal Gmail users in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages.
Google has donated over $200,000 in grants as part of a new Vulnerability Research Grant Covid-19 fund for Google VRP researchers who help identify various vulnerabilities in a bid to enhance cybersecurity during the pandemic.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...