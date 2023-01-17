Google is reportedly working on a ‘Grogu’ tracker — a Bluetooth device — to compete with Apple’s AirTag, according to 9to5Google. A Bluetooth tag allows users to keep track of their devices.

The tracker, under development, has been given the codename ‘Grogu’, along with ‘GR10’ and ‘Groguaudio’. The report added that the tag will be available in multiple colours. Its development will be led by the Nest team.

The tag’s codename ‘Groguaudio’ also suggests it could come equipped with a speaker, as per the report. The tracker may be part of Google’s attempt to build its own ‘Finer Network’ to compete with Apple and strengthen UWB (ultra-wideband connectivity) use on its Pixel phones, the report added.

While it is unclear when Google’s tracker tag may be released, the 9to5Google report suggested it could be fall 2023, or spring 2024.

