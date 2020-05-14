GOQii unveils Vital 3.0, world’s first wrist band with sensors to detect body temperature

A crushing blow for airports
Smart wearables and preventive healthcare platform GOQii, announced the launch of GOQii Vital 3.0, a wrist band with sensors to detect body temperature, which is an early symptom of Covid-19.
Designed remotely during the lockdown, the Vital 3.0 priced at ₹3,999 has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor with a continuous monitoring feature and an on-demand feature for users who would like to check it at their convenience. The temperature range is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F.
Besides temperature, Vital 3.0 will track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, all day activity, calories and step count. It will be available for order from the GOQii App and soon on online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.
“World over, there is an urgent need for the development of rapid wearable diagnostics to identify and isolate Covid-19 cases andprevent the spread of the virus. The US Army recently called out to tech companies to develop such a device. We have shared the details of GOQii Vital 3.0 with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, a subsidiary of US Armed Forces and are awaiting their feedback,” said Vishal Gondal, founder CEO, GOQii.
GOQii’s Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 Vital 3.0 bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.
GOQii is partnering with Thryve, a German healthtech company focussing on aggregation and analysis of health data generated by wearables, medical devices and other health data sources. Through this partnership, GOQii will conduct a clinical study in India, to check the accuracy of early detection of Covid-19. The preparation for clinical trials is underway and in 3-6 months results will determine the future of early diagnosis and its accuracy, thus helping governments across the world in preventing and curbing the spread of the deadly virus.
Thryve already collaborates with the German public health authority, Robert Koch-Institute, to help monitor the spread of Covid-19 using wearable data. “We are happy to partner with GOQii in their endeavour to create a preventive healthcare ecosystem and be the front runners to bring about a revolution in early detection of the Covid-19 virus,” says Friedrich Lämmel, CEO, Thryve. “Wearable devices provide valuable data that can be translated into actionable health insights by our advanced algorithms,” he added.
Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public. Plans are underway to launch in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries.
