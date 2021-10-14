31 companies approved for Telecom PLI scheme

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government on Thursday approved 31 companies comprising 16 medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) and 15 non-MSMEs (8 domestic and 7 global companies) under the telecom PLI scheme, and expects an incremental production of around ₹1.82 lakh crore.
According to the Department of Telecommunications, the 31 applicants are expected to invest ₹3,345 crore in the next four years and generate incremental employment for more than 40,000 people and boost domestic Research & Development (R&D) of new products, on which 15 per cent of the committed investment could be invested.
“It will help in reducing India’s dependence on other countries for import of telecom and networking products. Government is helping you (industry players) as a catalyst,” Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications, said.
He also urged the industry leaders to focus on making high quality products and expressed the commitment to provide incentives and support to promote world-class manufacturing in the country.
The eligible domestic companies under the non-MSME category include Akashastha Technologies, Dixon Electro Appliances, HFCL Technologies, ITI, Neolync Tele Communications, Syrma Technology, Tejas Networks and VVDN Technologies.
The eligible global companies (their Indian subsidiaries) under non-MSME who were selected for the PLI scheme include Commscope India, Flextronics Technologies (India), Foxconn Technology (India), Jabil Circuit India, Nokia Solutions and Networks India, Rising Stars Hi-Tech, and Sanmina-SCI India.
The MSME companies include Coral Telecom, Elcom Innovations, Frog Cellsat, GDN Enterprises, GX India, Lekha Wireless, STL Networks, Synegra Ems, Systrome Technologies and Tianyin Worldtech India.
The PLI scheme was launched by DoT on February 24, with the objective to boost domestic manufacturing in telecom and networking products, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore over five years.
The scheme is effective from April 1 this year and investments made by successful applicants in India from April 1 onwards and up to the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25 will be eligible, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds, DoT said.
Support under the scheme will be provided for a period of five years -- from FY2021-22 to FY2025-26 -- it added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...