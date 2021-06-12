Government confirms alleged data leak of Co-WIN as baseless

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Union Health Ministry and Chairman, Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) on Saturday has confirmed that claim of the so-called hackers on the dark web relating to alleged data leak is baseless.
"We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that data of the people is safe with Co-WIN," R S Sharma, Chairman of the EGVAC said.
The matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), a Government statement said.
On Thursday, there were reports that a DarkWeb has access to data 150 million people who have got vaccinated through the Co-WIN app/website.
