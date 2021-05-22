Government writes to social media platforms to curb on false news on coronavirus

The government on Friday has written to social media platforms regarding curbing of false news/ misinformation concerning coronavirus.

“It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely false,” Ministry of Electronics and IT, said in a letter to them.

There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization (WHO). “WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports,” it said.

MeitY added that this has already been clarified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 12 through a press release.

“Therefore, you are requested to remove all the content that names, refers to, or implies ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus from your platform immediately,” it added.