Govt to launch National Programme on AI soon

The Centre is going to launch a National Programme on Artificial Intelligence soon. The programme will identify high value data sets in the public sector and provide access to the data to AI models.

The government will also set up a Centre for Transformational AI to tap the data in various sectors and make it available for AI models, according to Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Digital India 2.0

Addressing the second edition of Biz Summit 2021 organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association on Friday, he said the government will launch Digital India 2.0 with an aim to take the digital service offerings, infrastructure and cyber security to next level.

Talking on key pillars of the Digital India 2.0, he said more services will be offered through digital platforms, India will focus on developing indigenous cybersecurity products and robust digital infrastructure.

Gaur said the MSME ministry will set up a ₹1,000-crore fund to give small and medium companies access to capital. The Department of Electronics and IT to set up a digital product fund to invest in start-ups through accelerators and incubators.

A Nationwide Enterprise Architecture would be established as part of the Digital India 2.0, Gaur added.