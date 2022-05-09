Grid Dynamics to hire 1,000 engineers in India

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, a Nasdaq-listed digital transformation services and solutions company, has opened its operational centre in Hyderabad. According to the company, the Indian operational centre will have about 1,000 engineers by the end of the year.

“Establishing Grid Dynamics India gives us access to a diverse talent pool and enables our scaling efforts as a public company,” Leonard Livschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Grid Dynamics, has said.

“The Hyderabad location will be a key contributor to our ongoing growth,” he said.

Leonard Livschitz, along with the company’s Chief Technology Officer Rajeev Sharma, met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Monday.

“We are also building forums and communities, such as Women Leaders in Technology, to support diversity and encourage participation by women STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professionals,” a company officials said here in a statement.