Growing net usage lifts YouTube's viewership in India

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
YouTube has registered an exponential audience growth in its online video platform in India with over 265 million unique users per month, thanks to growing internet user base in the country.
More than 1200 creators in the country have crossed the million subscriber threshold and there were only two creators with one million subs just five years ago, said Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India.
In 2014, there were 16 YouTube channels with more than one million subscribers and today there are 1200 channels. Of this, over 60 per cent of the viewership are from smaller cities and in regional languages, he said.
Raghavan, who was here in connection with celebrating the growth of Malayalam content on YouTube platform, said that there is a huge demand for content across categories such as comedy, sports, news, education and games and in diverse languages such as English, Hindi,Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu etc.
Comedy, food, web series, beauty and health and fitness continue to be the most popular and growing genres on YouTube, he added.
Today, the language ecosystem on YouTube is deepening with content Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam are becoming richer and on the other hand broadening with new languages such as Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Marathi gaining steam.
“We are extremely delighted to see the phenomenal growth of Malayalam content on YouTube. Our Malayalam creators and channels are seeing triple digit growth on YouTube. Malayalam is one of the top language on YouTube with 17 channels and over one million subscribers. The channels are in diverse categories such as farming, food, travel, comedy, learning”, he said.
