Hackers demand $70 million to liberate data held by companies hit in mass cyberattack, reveals blog

The hackers alleged to be behind a mass ransomware attack than affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to liberate the data.

Also read: Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

The demand was posted by REvil cybercrime gang on their blog. Allan Liska, with cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said the message appeared to be authentic and that the blog had been in use by that group since last year.